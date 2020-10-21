FY2020 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

BANF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,073. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 117.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 124.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 94.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

