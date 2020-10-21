FY2020 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $20.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $59.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $90.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $124.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $148.20 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Booking stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,678.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,650.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

