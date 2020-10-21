FY2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of TRGP opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.98. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

