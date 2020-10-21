FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

