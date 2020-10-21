FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Medtronic plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.11. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $109.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

