FY2021 EPS Estimates for BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Cut by Colliers Secur.

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.