FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Yield in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. Bank of America cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 187.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,040,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after buying an additional 349,655 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.