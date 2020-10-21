Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

