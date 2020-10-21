Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $838.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

About Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.