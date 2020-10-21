Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down to $29.71

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $22.27. Generation Bio shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,187,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.