Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLAPF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

GLAPF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

