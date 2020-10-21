Goldcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,698.61 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $227,698.61 and $151.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00404902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003725 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

