Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) to Buy

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of TKOMY stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

