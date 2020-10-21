Golem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Golem has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Vebitcoin. Golem has a market cap of $89.53 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.01309098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00144272 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Bittrex, OKEx, Iquant, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Huobi, Gate.io, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Liqui, Braziliex, Cobinhood, YoBit, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Upbit, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Coinbe, GOPAX, Ethfinex, ABCC, BitMart, Binance, BitBay, Livecoin, Koinex, Tux Exchange, Tidex and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.