GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

