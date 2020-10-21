GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $49.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $556,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

