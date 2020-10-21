GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $49.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

