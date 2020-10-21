GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $49.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

