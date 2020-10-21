Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

