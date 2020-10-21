Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 73.14 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48. Ground Rents Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.51.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

