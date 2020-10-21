GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $858.20 million, a PE ratio of 900.45 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

