Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

GPOR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,836. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

