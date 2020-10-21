Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.34. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 578,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,703,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 375,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

