H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in September

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

