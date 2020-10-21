Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €10.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €8.30 ($9.76) on Monday. Hamborner REIT AG has a 1-year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1-year high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a market capitalization of $661.58 million and a PE ratio of 33.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

