Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NYSE:HASI opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

