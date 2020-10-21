Head to Head Analysis: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.33% 6.75% 4.70% Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.09 $11.65 million $0.46 58.70 Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.26%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells capillaries, dicing blades, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

