Head to Head Comparison: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) versus Earth Life Sciences (NYSE:CLTS)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) and Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 10.48% 64.29% 15.43% Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -2,095.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegion and Earth Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 1 8 0 0 1.89 Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegion presently has a consensus target price of $105.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than Earth Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegion and Earth Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $2.85 billion 3.40 $401.80 million $4.89 21.53 Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Earth Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Allegion has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegion beats Earth Life Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Earth Life Sciences

Earth Life Sciences Inc. focuses on training law enforcement, security, investigation, and protection for officers and individuals. It also has an option agreement to earn 100% interests in certain mineral concessions located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Tactical Training Academy Inc. and changed its name to Earth Life Sciences Inc. in June 2014. Earth Life Sciences Inc. is based in Longueil, Canada.

