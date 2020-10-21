Head to Head Review: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -54.20% -112.60% -52.57% UFP Technologies 9.25% 10.79% 9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and UFP Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 0.69 -$3.77 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.49 $19.75 million $2.63 14.98

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats NeuroMetrix on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

