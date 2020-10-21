Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTA. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HTA opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

