HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSTM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,959. HealthStream has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $668.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

