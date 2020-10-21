Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLAN stock remained flat at $$68.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64. Heartland Banccorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $135.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Banccorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

