Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) & Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) Critical Analysis

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hecla Mining and Gold Standard Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $673.27 million 4.17 -$99.56 million ($0.13) -40.85 Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -23.53

Gold Standard Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining. Hecla Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Standard Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hecla Mining has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Gold Standard Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -8.51% -1.21% -0.75% Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hecla Mining and Gold Standard Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 7 3 0 2.30 Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential downside of 2.23%. Gold Standard Ventures has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 55.81%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Gold Standard Ventures on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine located in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Hollister and Midas mines located in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

