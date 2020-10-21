HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €68.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.89% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.81 ($63.31).

ETR:HFG opened at €52.35 ($61.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of €56.40 ($66.35).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

