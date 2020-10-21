Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) Insider Purchases £19,710 in Stock

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) insider Stephen King acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £19,710 ($25,751.24).

Shares of LON:HNE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,305 ($17.05). The company had a trading volume of 60,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,364. The stock has a market cap of $268.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. Henderson Eurotrust PLC has a one year low of GBX 804 ($10.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,342.12 ($17.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Henderson Eurotrust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Henderson Eurotrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Henderson Eurotrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

