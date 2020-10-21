Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

