Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of HXL opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Hexcel by 126.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Hexcel by 70.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 18,733.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

