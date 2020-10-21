Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.27. Hexindai shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 4,034 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexindai as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

