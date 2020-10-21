Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $824.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

