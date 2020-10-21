Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.