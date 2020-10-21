Hilltop (HTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

