HNI (NYSE:HNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of HNI opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. HNI has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HNI shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,813 shares of company stock valued at $298,337. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

