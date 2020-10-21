Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

