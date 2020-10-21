Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 16,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 7,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

