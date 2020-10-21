HSBC Upgrades Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to “Buy”

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital raised shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Gazprom PAO has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

