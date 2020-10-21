Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

