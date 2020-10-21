ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Down 13.0% in September

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 19,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,287. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

