Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

