Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFY. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

INFY stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 363,405 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,535,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 902,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

