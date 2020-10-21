InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) vs. EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Head-To-Head Analysis

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnerWorkings and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.16 billion 0.14 -$10.07 million $0.14 21.36 EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.08 -$10.10 million $0.66 36.52

InnerWorkings has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. InnerWorkings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InnerWorkings and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 3 0 0 2.00 EVO Payments 0 5 4 0 2.44

InnerWorkings presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings -1.81% 0.46% 0.13% EVO Payments -3.03% -6.58% 3.19%

Summary

InnerWorkings beats EVO Payments on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

